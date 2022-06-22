Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Donate blood for a chance to win free gas

Vitalant launches new incentive to increase blood donations
Vitalant has come up with a new incentive to get more people to donate blood. It will also save the winner a lot of money at the gas pump.
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Vitalant has come up with a new incentive to get more people to donate blood. It will also save the winner a lot of money at the gas pump.

Michelle Jones is an account manager for the blood company Vitalant.

“If you donate blood between yesterday, June 20, and July 20, then you are entered to win one of three $3,000 gas cards,” said Jones.

The new incentive could help several people like Robert Stringer and his family.

“It would affect me tremendously with my family and all because the price of fuel is so high right now,” said Stringer. “That would extremely help out on our budget. Actually, could take a trip. Just can’t afford to travel right now because five dollars a gallon that’s just too high.”

Jones said the country is suffering from a critical blood shortage. This incentive will hopefully get more people to donate blood.

“The hospitals are in need,” she said. “It’s that time of year. One of the worst times of the year, so we’re just doing anything we can to get people out to donate. We don’t want the hospitals out of blood, we don’t want the patients going without.”

If you’d like to make your appointment to donate blood, just go to the Vitalant website or call your local Vitalant office.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

We will continue to update the list as other schools release their dates.
Pine Belt schools announce dates for students’ return
JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites leads Luis Miguel Caraballo to a JCSD patrol cruiser following...
UPDATE: JCSD captures wanted sex offender
This story will be updated if more information is provided.
High-speed chase ends with car crash in Wayne Co.
Hattiesburg police said Sunday evening that Tania K. Osorio had been found and was safe. Osorio...
HPD: Woman reported missing in the morning, found safe Sunday evening
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car

Latest News

Vitalant has come up with a new incentive to get more people to donate blood.
Donate blood for a chance to win free gas
Inhale and exhale. It’s perfectly fine to take a long breath today as many people around the...
Columbia business celebrates International Yoga Day
Thermometer graphic
Beat the heat at Hattiesburg cooling stations
145 cadets from Class 56 of the Youth Challenge Academy graduated Saturday.
145 cadets graduate from Class-56 of National Guard Youth Challenge Academy