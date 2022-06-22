Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Caught on video: Bear climbs into Wisconsin home while family is sleeping

The young bear was released unharmed after a struggle to convince it to leave.
By Jeff Alexander and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRIVITZ, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - A conservation warden had to remove a bear from a cabin near Crivitz, Wisconsin, after it climbed inside while the family slept.

The Department of Natural Resources warden, Tim Werner, never expected a viral video would make him a celebrity bear wrangler, WBAY reported.

“Saw the video, I was quite surprised actually and got a good chuckle out of it,” Werner said.

Just before midnight on Sunday, Werner received a call about a bear that entered a vacation home near Crivitz through a kitchen window. The intruder snuck in while most of the family was asleep.

“The bear was able to actually punch through the screen and came in, ate some food in the kitchen and then ended up working its way into the master bathroom,” Werner said.

Werner says the startled guests from Illinois woke up, closed the bathroom door, then ran out of the house and called for help.

“Our original plan was to actually try to funnel this bear -- open the bathroom door, use some furniture to funnel it to the front door and let it out that way. Unfortunately, the bear didn’t cooperate with us and didn’t want to come out of the bathroom,” Werner said.

Noticing the bear was just a juvenile and roughly 120 pounds, Werner figured he could use a catch pole.

It worked, but not before a stubborn, feisty struggle that ended with the bear released outside, unharmed. Video from Shane Gyger shows the bear being unwillingly removed from the home.

“I’ve dealt with wolves and bobcats and other animals that have been caught in traps and helped release those, but as far as releasing a bear from a house, this is a first,” Werner said.

Bear encounters are increasing at this time of year as adults go in search of a mate and cubs are sent off to venture on their own. The Wisconsin DNR estimated there were 23,200 black bears in the state last fall.

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We will continue to update the list as other schools release their dates.
Pine Belt schools announce dates for students’ return
JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites leads Luis Miguel Caraballo to a JCSD patrol cruiser following...
UPDATE: JCSD captures wanted sex offender
This story will be updated if more information is provided.
High-speed chase ends with car crash in Wayne Co.
Hattiesburg police said Sunday evening that Tania K. Osorio had been found and was safe. Osorio...
HPD: Woman reported missing in the morning, found safe Sunday evening
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car

Latest News

WCSD students no longer allowed to wear hoodies during school hours
Updated dress code policy prohibits wearing hoodies
Burnett selected as new president of WCU
Burnett selected as new president of WCU
Hattiesburg Health Care facilities are set to hold ‘Mothers’ Milk Bank Drive’
Hattiesburg healthcare facilities hold milk drives
PRCC freezes in-state tuition, increases faculty & staff pay by 5%
Keeping tuition down, raising pay for faculty, staff
FILE - District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, center, arrives for a news conference ahead of...
Bowser wins Democratic primary for mayor in Washington, D.C.