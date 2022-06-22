Beat the heat in a Hattiesburg cooling center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The hot weather hits you as soon as you walk outside, but thankfully Hattiesburg residents have some options to help stay cool.

“HOT, it is HOT,” said Janet Slay, a local community member, who recently took advantage of a cooling center opened by the city of Hattiesburg.

“We are opening three community centers here at Jackie Dole, C.E. Roy, and Sigler Center,” said Sammantha McCain, chief communications officer for the City of Hattiesburg. “It’s basically an air-conditioned space for if people need to come in and get a reprieve from the heat.”

McCain said residents can walk inside any of the three centers and find an iced cooler with bottles of water. Slay found hers at the Sigler center.

“They need to have it; they really do need to have it,” said Slay. “Because so many people get too hot and don’t realize they get too hot, and they sweat too much and get dehydrated. So that makes a big difference.”

Currently, the cooling centers are open from 8 am to 7 pm until Friday June 24th. However, they could be extended if extreme temperatures continue.

“That is great; people need to know about it too,” said Slay. “If they’re driving by here and they get hot, they need to stop and get them something to drink. Something cold to drink. It is really hot outside, and everybody needs to be careful, especially with themselves and their pets.”

