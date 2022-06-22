30th Kids AT underway at Camp Shelby

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi National Guard’s Family Programs Directorate is hosting an annual summer camp for the young dependents of National Guard servicemen and women.

The 30th Kids AT (Annual Training) is for children 9-12 and it features arts and crafts, swimming and other normal summer camp activities.

But, campers also get to ride in different types of military vehicles, march in cadence and learn about military history.

The goal is to provide fun for campers, but also show them what their parents or grandparents do when they are training or deployed on missions.

About 120 children are taking part in the week-long camp.

Graduation will be held Saturday morning. A reception for all former campers will be held afterward.

