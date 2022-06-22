06/22 Ryan’s “Heat Advisory Returns” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’re in for another hot one today, and to drive that point home heat advisories have once again been issued for the Pine Belt. As I’ve said all week though, we’ve been just under that threshold for a while so it won’t feel all that different. Which means it was already dangerously hot under the right circumstances and will be even more so for the rest of the week. I’m expecting today’s high to top out near 99 degrees in the Hattiesburg Metro area. That’s not to say it can’t hit 100, a few areas certainly will and I wouldn’t be surprised to see it at all, but I’m expecting our few and far between afternoon showers to keep it just under. Now remember, that’s just the actual air temperature...the heat index will fall between 105-110 across the Pine Belt today.

That’s bad enough, but the next few days get another 2-3 degrees warmer and will be a smidge more humid, so these conditions worsen if anything until the weekend. That’s when the “heat dome,” the upper level ridge axis, finally starts to move away and the temperature will start inching down. Still won’t fall below 100 until Sunday as our afternoon/evening shower pattern starts to return to normal though. Looking ahead, next week will be considerably cooler, but even then we’re still talking 92 degrees at the lowest and only due to increasing rain chances.

