WCU President Dr. Tommy King retires; Dr. Ben Burnett selected as new president

The William Carey University Board of Trustees announces the retirement of longtime WCU...
The William Carey University Board of Trustees announces the retirement of longtime WCU President Dr. Tommy King and the selection of Dr. Ben Burnett as his successor. Pictured are, from left: Honorable Charles Pickering, vice chairman of the WCU board; Dr. Ben Burnett, the next president of WCU; and Dr. Jimmy Stewart, chairman of the WCU board.(William Carey University)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University has announced the retirement of longtime president Dr. Tommy King, and the selection of Dr. Ben Burnett as the new president.

The university’s board of trustees made the announcement Tuesday, a day after board chairman, Dr. Jimmy Stewart passed the news to employees in a message Monday.

“The Board of Trustees is very thankful for Dr. King’s long and successful tenure, and we are extremely pleased that the Lord very clearly led to the selection of Dr. Ben Burnett as his successor,” said Stewart. “We look forward to working with Dr. Burnett – as always, expecting great things from God and attempting great things for God.”

Burnett will serve as the university’s 10th president when his tenure begins on Aug. 16.

A public reception honoring King and his wife, Sandra, who is also a WCU graduate, will take place in the King Student Center on Thursday, July 28, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Inauguration ceremonies for Burnett are being planned for later in the fall.

