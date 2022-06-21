Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Velveeta teams up with beauty brand to create cheese-scented nail polish

Velveeta has teamed up with British beauty brand Nails, Inc. for a limited-edition set of two...
Velveeta has teamed up with British beauty brand Nails, Inc. for a limited-edition set of two cheese-scented nail polishes.(Nails, Inc. via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of American cheese can now make a fashion statement on their fingertips.

Velveeta has teamed up with British beauty brand Nails, Inc. for a limited-edition set of two cheese-scented nail polishes.

The set features two shades of polish – a bright red called Finger Food and a yellow called La Dolce Velveeta.

The company said the cheese scent appears once the polish is fully dry.

The set of two bottles costs $15. You can order them here on Nails, Inc.’s website.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We will continue to update the list as other schools release their dates.
Pine Belt schools announce dates for students’ return
Hattiesburg police said Sunday evening that Tania K. Osorio had been found and was safe. Osorio...
HPD: Woman reported missing in the morning, found safe Sunday evening
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
Former President Donald Trump made his stop in the Mid-South as part of his American Freedom...
Former President Trump speaks before thousands at Landers Center
Morris Griffith
The search continues for 83-year-old Morris Griffith, who’s been missing since June 6th

Latest News

Community members lay flowers down near gravestone markers at the 'Say Their Names' cemetery...
Judge resets trial to Oct. 24 for 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing
This is a display of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes cereal at a Costco Warehouse in Homestead, Pa, on...
Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies
FILE PHOTO - The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumes Tuesday with testimony...
1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pressured
FILE - Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco, on Feb. 24, 2019.
Supreme Court rejects Bayer bid to stop Roundup lawsuits
John Szczecina was fired after he says he accidentally set pumps at 69 cents a gallon at a...
Gas station refuses GoFundMe money to make up for 69 cent gas mistake, fired employee says