Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

USM signs nursing education partnerships with 3 schools

This memorandum of understanding is to help establish partnerships that will make obtaining a nursing degree easier for qualified students.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi signed nursing education partnerships with three other schools; Alcorn State University, Pearl River Community College and Jones College.

This memorandum of understanding is to help establish partnerships that will make obtaining a nursing degree easier for qualified students as well as help with the ongoing national nursing shortage.

“This is a really important moment for us, and I think it’s almost historical in the fact that these schools are working together in ways that they never worked together, and I don’t think other schools have done anything like this,” said Dr. Lachel Story, USM Professor and Dean of the College of Nursing and Health. “We are really sharing our resources to get our collective students further down the road in a way that makes sense for them and meets them where they are and so the goal here is to get these highly qualified students into nursing programs. We need more nurses, we need more faculty to teach them.”

This partnership will also provide qualified applicants to USM’s nursing bachelor’s degree program who would otherwise be delayed without an alternative admission pathway and provide an alternative academic pathway for students who have difficulty transitioning to nursing education.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

We will continue to update the list as other schools release their dates.
Pine Belt schools announce dates for students’ return
Hattiesburg police said Sunday evening that Tania K. Osorio had been found and was safe. Osorio...
HPD: Woman reported missing in the morning, found safe Sunday evening
Chick-Fil-A tosses Father's Day breakfast
Chick-Fil-A celebrates Father’s Day weekend
A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 11 in Jones County Friday sent tow to a local hospital with what...
Serious injuries avoided in 2-vehicle accident
Morris Griffith
The search continues for 83-year-old Morris Griffith, who’s been missing since June 6th

Latest News

2 Jones County heroes recognized on Monday
Jones County heroes recognized
USM signs nursing education partnerships with 3 other schools
USM signs nursing education partnerships
Two Jones county heroes recognized
Jones County heroes recognized on Monday
Hattiesburg Public Library
Hattiesburg Public Library welcomes all age groups