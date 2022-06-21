UPDATE: JCSD captures wanted sex offender

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin is pleased to announce that wanted sex offender Luis Miguel Caraballo has been captured and is in custody.

JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites and Deputy Reagan Smith arrested Caraballo, who is charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

According to JCSD, tips from the public led to his quick arrest.

The sheriff’s department said Caraballo was convicted in Puerto Rico of child abuse, and while moving to Jones County, he failed to register as a sex offender.

Local residents made JCSD aware of Caraballo’s status, which led to an investigation by Waites, who also manages the sex offender registry for the department.

Caraballo is now incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

