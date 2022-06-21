Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

UPDATE: JCSD captures wanted sex offender

JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites leads Luis Miguel Caraballo to a JCSD patrol cruiser following...
JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites leads Luis Miguel Caraballo to a JCSD patrol cruiser following his arrest.(Jones County Sheriff' Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins and WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin is pleased to announce that wanted sex offender Luis Miguel Caraballo has been captured and is in custody.

JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites and Deputy Reagan Smith arrested Caraballo, who is charged with failure to register as a sex offender.

According to JCSD, tips from the public led to his quick arrest.

The sheriff’s department said Caraballo was convicted in Puerto Rico of child abuse, and while moving to Jones County, he failed to register as a sex offender.

Local residents made JCSD aware of Caraballo’s status, which led to an investigation by Waites, who also manages the sex offender registry for the department.

Caraballo is now incarcerated at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

We will continue to update the list as other schools release their dates.
Pine Belt schools announce dates for students’ return
Hattiesburg police said Sunday evening that Tania K. Osorio had been found and was safe. Osorio...
HPD: Woman reported missing in the morning, found safe Sunday evening
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
PCSO received a call Monday morning that an alligator was hanging out near the Food Stamp...
‘See You Later, Gator’: Alligator captured in Perry Co.

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
“Summer is peak construction season at MDOT, and we’re proud to see the progress being made on...
MDOT provide updates on various projects in Pine Belt
Thermometer graphic
Beat the heat at Hattiesburg cooling stations
The PRCC Board of Trustees has voted not to increase tuition for the upcoming 2022-2023 school...
PRCC freezes tuition, increases faculty & staff pay by 5%
The William Carey University Board of Trustees announces the retirement of longtime WCU...
WCU President Dr. Tommy King retires; Dr. Ben Burnett selected as new president