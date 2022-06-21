Southern Miss hosts Physical Plant department job fair

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi hosted a job fair Tuesday morning at the Trent Lott Center on the Hattiesburg campus in partnership with the USM Physical Plant and the housing and residence life departments.

With open positions for general maintenance, electricians and HVAC technicians, Physical Plant director Neil Bohn said the job fair is a great way to provide service to the campus.

“The importance of this recruiting event is to improve the dynamism of this department, to bring in more talent, to bring in people that are engaged to bring in the skills and the trade that we so desperately need,” said Bohn.

Bohn said the organization also provides benefits and retirement to full-time employees.

“So the physical plant itself is made up of a lot of trades areas,” said Bohn. “So, we oversee the maintenance of the whole entire campus. We do grounds, we do heating and AC. So, just we have a lot of trades within the department we are very dynamic organization.”

Interested applicants can also apply for jobs online at jobs.usm.edu.

“If you have the skills and the ability, we are really looking for anybody that can bring their talents to the team,” said Bohn.

