Sex offender from Puerto Rico being sought after in Jones Co.

The sheriff’s department says Caraballo was convicted in Puerto Rico of child abuse, and while moving to Jones County, he failed to register as a sex offender.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in finding the whereabouts of a sex offender in the area.

According to JCSD Administrator Lance Chancellor, the department is searching for 38-year-old Luis Miguel Caraballo, a.k.a. Luis Miguel Morales Caraballo, on a failure to register as a sex offender charge.

The sheriff’s department says Caraballo was convicted in Puerto Rico of child abuse, and while moving to Jones County, he failed to register as a sex offender.

Local residents made JCSD aware of Caraballo’s status, which led to an investigation by JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites, who also manages the sex offender registry for the department.

“This subject is required to register as a sex offender and has not done so. A warrant for his arrest for failure to register as a sex offender has been issued, and deputies and investigators are actively looking for him,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin.

Berlin noted that if anyone has information on Caraballo’s whereabouts can contact JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

