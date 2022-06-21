PRCC freezes tuition, increases faculty & staff pay by 5%

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Pearl River Community College will be paying the same for college as they did last year.

The PRCC Board of Trustees has voted not to increase tuition for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

Tuition has remained the same at PRCC since 2017.

Faculty and staff are also getting a 5% pay raise beginning on July 1.

It’s the fourth consecutive year for employee pay raises at PRCC.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.