Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Police find 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 that was stolen from Petland store

Police found the 9-week-old puppy safe and returned it to the Petland store on Monday.
Police found the 9-week-old puppy safe and returned it to the Petland store on Monday.(Parma Police Department)
By Julia Bingel and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A puppy that was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio on Friday was found safe Monday and returned to the store, police said.

According to the Parma Police Department, the 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier is valued at $4,899.

Police said Arthur Gaston, 25, is charged with theft.

Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland...
Police say a 9-week-old Yorkshire terrier valued at nearly $5,000 was stolen from a Petland store in Ohio.(Parma Police Department)

According to police, Gaston came into the pet store Friday afternoon, spent time with the puppy in the meet-and-greet room, and then tucked the puppy under his arm and ran out of the store.

Gaston is scheduled to be arraigned in Parma Municipal Court on June 29.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We will continue to update the list as other schools release their dates.
Pine Belt schools announce dates for students’ return
Hattiesburg police said Sunday evening that Tania K. Osorio had been found and was safe. Osorio...
HPD: Woman reported missing in the morning, found safe Sunday evening
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
The sheriff’s department says Caraballo was convicted in Puerto Rico of child abuse, and while...
Sex offender from Puerto Rico being sought after in Jones Co.
PCSO received a call Monday morning that an alligator was hanging out near the Food Stamp...
‘See You Later, Gator’: Alligator captured in Perry Co.

Latest News

Today is the day that many parents across the country have been waiting for – an opportunity to...
COVID vaccines for young children hitting arms
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
President Joe Biden speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in the Oval Office of...
Biden visits clinic, celebrates COVID shots for kids under 5
The Supreme Court ruled that a Maine tuition program cannot exclude religious private schools.
Supreme Court rules religious schools can get Maine tuition aid