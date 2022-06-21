New and expectant mothers get needed essentials during infant formula shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The infant formula shortage is frightening for new and expectant mothers, but it’s taking a greater toll on those struggling financially. One organization is reaching out to help when women are finding store shelves bare of the essential nourishment for their babies.

The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health is providing new and expectant mothers with much sought after formula, pampers, and other essentials.

“We came out and tried to serve one of the needs in the community,” said D’Anah Evans, a consultant with the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health.

During the “A Star is Born” Community Baby Shower, mothers were given information about the organization’s Maternal Child Health Project, aimed at reducing the risk of maternal and infant mortality.

Taylor Berry was among the mothers receiving gifts during the baby shower beside Cox Medical and Wellness Clinic on Terry Road. The 22-year-old’s baby girl Ivy is due on August 19.

“Every store that I’ve gone to look for formula, there is none,” said Berry. “So the thought of my baby not being able to breastfeed, there’s having to think about ulterior ways to feed your baby, and that’s scary.”

Angie Collins has been in search of formula for her two grandsons born in April.

“We really don’t know what to do now because they’ll say they got milk here, but by the time we get there, it’s gone,” said Collins. “So I’m thankful that God really is good to all of us.”

Evans said during this formula shortage, the organization is trying to meet the needs of the disadvantaged and underserved.

“We wanted to make sure that we reached out to those minorities, so instead of them coming to find us, we brought the formula to them,” said Evans. “We brought a solution to the community, and we want to continue to bring solutions into other communities as well.”

More than 50 women were given free gift bags during the community baby shower. For more information about the Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health, go to www.minority-institute.org.

