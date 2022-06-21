MDOT provide updates on various projects in Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation has announced updates to many projects that are taking place in south Mississippi.

“Summer is peak construction season at MDOT, and we’re proud to see the progress being made on Mississippi’s highways,” said MDOT’s Southern Transportation District Commissioner, Tom King.

Many of the projects that MDOT has been working on recently have been in the Pine Belt area. Listed below are all the project updates from around the area.

JASPER COUNTY: Lottery-funded projects throughout the district

A $3.3 million overlay project of State Route 503 is underway in Jasper County. MDOT says the project stretches 23.3 miles from State Route 528 to the Newton County line.

The contract was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC of Laurel, and work is expected to be completed this summer.

FORREST COUNTY: Safety improvements on Interstate 59

A $66.7 million safety improvement project is taking place in Forrest County. It will stretch 14 miles from the Lamar County line to just south of Moselle.

According to MDOT, clearing operations are done, with rubblization and paving operations happening now. Drainage improvement work is still going on.

The project was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders and is expected to be completed in 2024.

FORREST COUNTY: Mill and overlay on I-59 near completion

A mill and overlay project continues on I-59 from U.S. Highway 98 East, seven miles to the Forrest/Lamar County line.

Traffic signals have been put in place at the Highway 11 interchange, according to MDOT. All work is done, and only punch list items remain.

The $11 million project was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders.

FORREST COUNTY: Safety improvements on U.S. Highway 49

Nearing completion is a safety improvement project that is happening on U.S. 49 in Forrest County. The project stretches from the Stone County line to South Gate Road.

MDOT says grading work is being done in the median and southbound outside shoulder, and drainage work continues.

Southbound traffic has been shifted to the median in several locations to let reconstruction of the existing southbound lanes take away steep vertical curves. Retaining walls are also being put together.

The $41 million contract was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction of Columbia and is expected to wrap up in fall 2022.

FORREST COUNTY: Interchange construction on I-59 at State Route 42 nears completion

Work on an interchange construction project on I-59 at State Route 42 in Forrest County is finished with only punch list items remaining.

The $24.2 million project was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders.

WAYNE COUNTY: Intersection improvement on U.S. Highway 84

An improvement project on U.S. 84 at Reservoir Road/Magnolia Hill Road and State Route 184 is taking place in Wayne County.

New signals are currently being installed, and work is underway to construct left-turn lanes in the median of U.S. 84.

The $4 million project was awarded to R&J Construction Company, Inc. of Laurel. Work is to be completed this summer.

“We are always striving to improve our state’s transportation network by enhancing its safety for our citizens,” said King. “These projects all represent significant steps in that direction.”

