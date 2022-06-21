Macedonia VFD responds to report of injured man on railroad tracks Sunday

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Sunday at approximately 3 p.m., firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to 1234 U.S. Highway 11 at The Petal Gas Storage Facility on a report of a medical emergency involving a man being injured while conjoining rail cars.

According to Macedonia VFD PIO Austin Extine, firefighters discovered a man on the railroad tracks. They were then able to assist EMServ personnel with safely removing him from the tracks.

The man was transported by AAA Ambulance Service from the scene to Forrest General Hospital.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

