Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Macedonia VFD responds to report of injured man on railroad tracks Sunday

The man was transported by AAA Ambulance Service from the scene to Forrest General Hospital.
The man was transported by AAA Ambulance Service from the scene to Forrest General Hospital.(Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Sunday at approximately 3 p.m., firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to 1234 U.S. Highway 11 at The Petal Gas Storage Facility on a report of a medical emergency involving a man being injured while conjoining rail cars.

According to Macedonia VFD PIO Austin Extine, firefighters discovered a man on the railroad tracks. They were then able to assist EMServ personnel with safely removing him from the tracks.

The man was transported by AAA Ambulance Service from the scene to Forrest General Hospital.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

We will continue to update the list as other schools release their dates.
Pine Belt schools announce dates for students’ return
Hattiesburg police said Sunday evening that Tania K. Osorio had been found and was safe. Osorio...
HPD: Woman reported missing in the morning, found safe Sunday evening
Chick-Fil-A tosses Father's Day breakfast
Chick-Fil-A celebrates Father’s Day weekend
A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 11 in Jones County Friday sent tow to a local hospital with what...
Serious injuries avoided in 2-vehicle accident
Morris Griffith
The search continues for 83-year-old Morris Griffith, who’s been missing since June 6th

Latest News

2 Jones County heroes recognized on Monday
Jones County heroes recognized
FGH Foundation hosting 'Win This Car' raffle
FGH Foundation hosting 'Win This Car' raffle
USM signs nursing education partnerships with 3 other schools
USM signs nursing education partnerships
USM signs three other schools into nursing partnership
USM signs nursing education partnerships with 3 schools