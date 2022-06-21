Win Stuff
Jones County heroes recognized on Monday

The Jones County Board of Supervisors recognized local citizens for their heroic actions in the community.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday morning, the Jones County Board of Supervisors recognized local citizens for their heroic actions in the community.

What started as a routine route for a South Jones School District bus driver turned into an emergency situation when the bus caught on fire carrying eight children.

Thanks to the quick actions of driver Ashely McCullough, all eight children were able to safely make it off the bus.

“I pulled the bus over, and just in case, I got all the kids off, and they filed behind me, and I made sure everyone was off with me,” said McCullough. “I called my supervisors, and before we knew it, within five minutes, the bus was on fire and we moved further away. I just did what had to be done. I stayed as calm as possible for the kids’ sake and made sure they were safe, and that was all that had to be done.”

Jones County also recognized retired Hattiesburg firefighter Marcus Smith and JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall for rescuing a man from a garage fire last Wednesday on Pittman road.

“I was actually treating him and thinking about his family and saw his daughter there and trying to console her and take care of her too, but I was just trying to see what I could do to help,” said Smith. “I think God finds places in your everyday life, and if there’s something that comes across, he puts stuff in front of you and sees how you respond to it. and it’s up to you to whether you chose to help or not.”

While Smith put his firefighter training into action, his daughter Ragen Smith was in the car watching the scene unfold.

“It was pretty cool, and I have never seen him in action before, and it was also my first time, and it was pretty awesome to see what he did for a living and what he is still doing today,” said Ragen. “Some kids may think it’s scary, but I don’t because he’s done it all his life, so it’s nothing out of the ordinary to see.”

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the man from the garage fire last Wednesday passed away at the burn center.

