High-speed chase ends with car crash in Wayne Co.

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A high-speed chase in Wayne County ended after a driver rammed a police car injuring herself and an officer involved in the chase.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Waynesboro Police Department were involved in the chase, which happened on Mississippi Highway 184. The driver was reportedly driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

The driver, who was identified as a woman, was charged with felony fleeing and felony assault on a police officer.

Both the driver and the officer were taken to Wayne General Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

