First 100′s of the year arrive in the Pine Belt tomorrow.

Patrick Tuesday
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid as highs rise into the low 100s with Heat Indices between 103°-106°.

Thursday will be sunny and hot. Highs will be in the low 100s with Heat Indices between 105°-108°.

Friday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low 100s. Heat Indices will be pushing 103°-108°.

This weekend we will be seeing temperatures between 96-100°. Heat Indices will be between 100°-107°.

