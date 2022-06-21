CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Inhale and exhale. It’s perfectly fine to take a long breath today as many people around the world celebrate International Yoga Day.

One local studio said they want to empower both men and women to help them reach their goals mentally, spiritually and physically.

Kelly Williams is the owner of Empowerment In-Motion, located in Columbia. She offers several different packages and memberships for those who are interested in learning about yoga and how to improve their health.

“It helps with anxiety, depression, stress, body aches and pains, low back pains,” said Williams. “There are so many different benefits. I’m really trying to help people learn how to heal themselves and provide healing for people in the community.”

Empowerment In-Motion also offers other services such as infrared sauna, salt therapy, and detox foot baths.

