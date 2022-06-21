Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

CELEBRATING INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY

EMPOWERMENT IN-MOTION HAS PLENTY OF OPTIONS TO CHOOSE FROM
Inhale and exhale. It’s perfectly fine to take a long breath today as many people around the world celebrate International Yoga Day.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Inhale and exhale. It’s perfectly fine to take a long breath today as many people around the world celebrate International Yoga Day.

One local studio said they want to empower both men and women to help them reach their goals mentally, spiritually and physically.

Kelly Williams is the owner of Empowerment In-Motion, located in Columbia. She offers several different packages and memberships for those who are interested in learning about yoga and how to improve their health.

“It helps with anxiety, depression, stress, body aches and pains, low back pains,” said Williams. “There are so many different benefits. I’m really trying to help people learn how to heal themselves and provide healing for people in the community.”

Empowerment In-Motion also offers other services such as infrared sauna, salt therapy, and detox foot baths.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

We will continue to update the list as other schools release their dates.
Pine Belt schools announce dates for students’ return
Hattiesburg police said Sunday evening that Tania K. Osorio had been found and was safe. Osorio...
HPD: Woman reported missing in the morning, found safe Sunday evening
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites leads Luis Miguel Caraballo to a JCSD patrol cruiser following...
UPDATE: JCSD captures wanted sex offender
PCSO received a call Monday morning that an alligator was hanging out near the Food Stamp...
‘See You Later, Gator’: Alligator captured in Perry Co.

Latest News

Burnett selected as new president of WCU
Burnett selected as new president of WCU
USM job fair
Southern Miss hosts Physical Plant department job fair
This story will be updated if more information is provided.
High-speed chase ends with car crash in Wayne Co.
The University of Southern Mississippi hosted a job fair Tuesday morning at the Trent Lott...
Southern Miss hosts Physical Plant department job fair