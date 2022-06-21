Beat the heat at Hattiesburg cooling stations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - As the temperatures heat up, communities look for ways to stay safe and cool down.

The City of Hattiesburg will open three cooling stations at the Roy Community Center (300 East 5th Street), the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center (220 West Front Stret) and the Sigler Center (315 Conti Street).

The stations will be open from Wednesday, June 22 to Friday, June 24 from the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. City officials said they would provide notice if conditions require the stations to remain open for a longer period of time.

As a cooling station, residents can retreat to these community centers where there is air-condition and stocked coolers with water.

The Hattiesburg Fire Department also shared the following notes and tips regarding safety during extreme temperatures:

Humidity increases the feeling of a high temperature. What might be mid-high 90s could easily feel like 100 and beyond.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

If you have to be outside, find shade or wear a hat wide enough to protect your face.

Avoid high-energy activities or work outdoors, during the midday heat.

Never leave people or pets in a closed car on a warm day – even if running into the store for a quick moment.

Know the signs of heat-related illness and seek emergency care as soon as possible.

Heat stroke results in high body temperatures, dry skin with no sweat and dizziness.

Heat exhaustion results in heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness, etc.

Other ways to cool down:

The Fire Department will be at Vernon Dahmer Park on Thursday, June 23 for Summer Splash Days from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The splash pad at Dewitt Sullivan Park is open from 10 a.m. to dusk each day.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.