Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season

Rising costs force some to skip invites
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
‘It’s beyond crazy.’ This post-pandemic wedding season is seeing more couples than ever
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Many people delayed their weddings during the pandemic, and according to a recent NerdWallet, 2022 is expected to be a record year for ceremonies.

In the study, experts found about half of Americans expect to be a guest this year at a wedding. On the other hand, the data showed 39% of Americans say they’ve skipped, or considered skipping, a wedding because they couldn’t afford to attend.

Kim Palmer, a personal finance expert with NerdWallet, said most people fail to budget for the cost of attending a wedding.

“We found that on average, about half of Americans say they expect to spend $500 or more on each wedding they attend,” she said. “So, it adds up really quickly.”

Palmer said when you get the RSVP, if you truly cannot afford to attend, don’t be afraid to call up your friend and politely let them know.

If you do plan to go, she suggested you should start saving immediately.

With rising inflation, almost everything is more expensive right now - from plane tickets to food – so you may need to extra money aside.

Palmer’s last piece of advice was to check for any accrued mileage or cashback rewards on your credit cards and use those to help offset expenses.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chick-Fil-A tosses Father's Day breakfast
Chick-Fil-A celebrates Father’s Day weekend
A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 11 in Jones County Friday sent tow to a local hospital with what...
Serious injuries avoided in 2-vehicle accident
Hattiesburg police said Sunday evening that Tania K. Osorio had been found and was safe. Osorio...
HPD: Woman reported missing in the morning, found safe Sunday evening
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway 13-year-old.
HPD asking for public’s help locating runaway

Latest News

A giant stingray, hooked last week in Cambodia, has set a new world record.
Cambodian catches world's largest recorded freshwater fish
The cross that held prayer requests in the church's sanctuary was still standing after the fire.
Cross remains standing after church is destroyed in fire
In this photo provided by Wonders of the Mekong taken on June 14, 2022, a man touches a giant...
World’s largest recorded freshwater fish caught in Cambodia
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach