‘See You Later, Gator’: Alligator captured in Perry Co.

PCSO received a call Monday morning that an alligator was hanging out near the Food Stamp...
PCSO received a call Monday morning that an alligator was hanging out near the Food Stamp Office in New Augusta.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a different kind of incident Monday morning.

According to the PCSO Facebook page, the office received a call that an alligator was near the Perry County Department of Human Services Food Stamp Office in New Augusta.

After making contact with the alligator, the animal became hostile. It was later captured by the Executive Director at the Perry County Emergency Management Agency, Colby Prine.

According to the Perry County EMA, the alligator is heading to the Pascagoula River swamps via the Missississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

