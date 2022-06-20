Paper Boat Autism Library hosts book-lending day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -The Paper Boat Autism Library held another “book-lending” Sunday at The Author Shoppe.

The book-lending day was created to collect and lend books that focus on autism acceptance.

“There’s not a lot of resources in Mississippi, so she’s excited when she meets other autistic people to share paper boats with,” said Kara Larson, Autism Library creator.

Larson added that they have seen growth lately with their Instagram account, @autismlibraryms, that more people had been following and asking questions about what they do.

Larson said the account gives them an outlet to reach more people about autism awareness and neurodiversity.

That’s why the group also created #OperationSecretSwan as another way to share more information about autism through the sharing of an origami swan.

For those interested in learning about autism, Larson recommended “A Kind Of Spark” by Elle McNicoll.

