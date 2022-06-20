Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Palazzo, Ezell debate scheduled for Friday ahead of congressional runoff

“The 4th District Republican Debate” will air on Friday, June 24, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on WDAM 7 NBC.
Republic voters in South Mississippi will head back to the polls on June 28 to decide which GOP...
Republic voters in South Mississippi will head back to the polls on June 28 to decide which GOP candidate will go on for a chance to represent the Mississippi 4th Congressional District.(WLOX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, Incumbent District 4 Congressman Steven Palazzo and GOP challenger Mike Ezell are set to have a debate before the primary runoff, which will be held on June 28.

“The 4th District Republican Debate” will air on Friday, June 24, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on WDAM 7 NBC.

According to Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson, no candidates in districts two, three or four republican primaries received enough votes to advance to the general election in November.

Palazzo received 32 percent of the vote during the primary election on June 7. He is seeking a seventh term in Congress.

Ezell earned 25 percent of the vote. He also serves as Jackson County sheriff and has been in law enforcement for 40 years.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

We will continue to update the list as other schools release their dates.
Pine Belt schools announce dates for students’ return
Hattiesburg police said Sunday evening that Tania K. Osorio had been found and was safe. Osorio...
HPD: Woman reported missing in the morning, found safe Sunday evening
Chick-Fil-A tosses Father's Day breakfast
Chick-Fil-A celebrates Father’s Day weekend
A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 11 in Jones County Friday sent tow to a local hospital with what...
Serious injuries avoided in 2-vehicle accident

Latest News

PCSO received a call Monday morning that an alligator was hanging out near the Food Stamp...
‘See You Later, Gator:’ Alligator captured in Perry Co.
.
Motivational Moments - June 20, 2022
.
Hattiesburg Library events this week
.
Steven Palazzo campaign trail