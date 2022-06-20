Palazzo, Ezell debate scheduled for Friday ahead of congressional runoff

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Friday, Incumbent District 4 Congressman Steven Palazzo and GOP challenger Mike Ezell are set to have a debate before the primary runoff, which will be held on June 28.

“The 4th District Republican Debate” will air on Friday, June 24, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on WDAM 7 NBC.

According to Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson, no candidates in districts two, three or four republican primaries received enough votes to advance to the general election in November.

Palazzo received 32 percent of the vote during the primary election on June 7. He is seeking a seventh term in Congress.

Ezell earned 25 percent of the vote. He also serves as Jackson County sheriff and has been in law enforcement for 40 years.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

