Palazzo comments on upcoming runoff election

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A little over a week remains until the primary runoff elections, which are set for June 28.

According to Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson, no candidates in districts two, three, or four republican primaries received enough votes to advance to the general election in November.

Incumbent District 4 Congressman Steven Palazzo received 32 percent of the vote.

He’ll face off against Mike Ezell in the Republican primary runoff. Ezell, who earned 25 percent of the vote, serves as Jackson County sheriff and has been in law enforcement for 40 years.

Though this is Palazzo’s first run-off election, he says he’s confident going in.

“I think they know I’m working hard for them,” Palazzo said. “They know I’m in D.C. three weeks out of the month because, guess what, that’s what they hired me to do, to go fight the Biden agenda, and to fight for South Mississippians, and I think come June 28, then, you know, we’re traveling the district, as we always do, talking to people.

“The feeling is really good, and I think we’re going to be successful.”

Palazzo is seeking a seventh term in Congress.

