MDOT conducting bridge repair on State Route 29 in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Motorists are asked to avoid traveling on State Route 29 just south of State Route 42.

According to the Perry County Emergency Management Agency, the Mississippi Department of Transportation will be doing emergency repairs on the bridge south of B&B Grocery.

MDOT is conducting the repairs due to a roadway failure, and the road will be temporarily closed.

Perry County EMA is asking all traffic to seek alternate routes while work is being done. Signs will be placed to help direct motorists.

