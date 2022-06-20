Win Stuff
Inflation impacting businesses, customers

By Josh Jackson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - At Quality Poultry and Seafood in Biloxi, inflation has become a major problem.

“This is probably the worst I’ve seen, and I have been around for a while,” said Business Manager Jim Gunkel.

The price increase has hit the business hard. They’re now paying more as seafood prices are up 33%.

“Our crab meat got so expensive at one time that we just quit selling it for several weeks,” Gunkel recalled.

That inflation impact is also being felt by customers.

‘It has affected me the most at the gas tank,” said Angela Nowley. “My six-cylinder car takes $80 to fill up. Imagine that amount of money you’re spending and you’re a middle-class family with kids, sports, and a husband.”

Gunkel is constantly monitoring gas prices. He’s seen less traffic at the store lately and said it’s linked to the lack of disposable income.

“The price of fuel has affected our retail,” Gunkel said. “You look around here and there aren’t very many people around here. This time of the day on a Monday it’s usually pretty crowded, especially at lunchtime.”

Nationally, menu prices are eye-popping, and there’s more sticker shock when the check arrives with added service fees and charges.

That has Nowley watching closely, although she’s not quite ready to give up on eating out.

“My husband owns a business so he has established a clientele,” Nowley said. “Inflation of gas prices and things like that doesn’t really affect us, but still I’m not rich so we’re still cognizant of how much we spend.”

