Hub City attracts during summer months

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With summertime here, more people in the Pine Belt find their way to visit the Hub City attractions.

Hattiesburg Convention Commission Executive Director Rick Taylor says sites like the Hattiesburg Zoo are seeing record crowds, bringing in more money to the Hub City.

“We see the zoo, it has contributed $49 million in spending,” Taylor said. “What’s really interesting to me is the Convention Commission attractions from the convention center to the zoo, to the Saenger Theater, to Sixth Street, generates 53 percent of all visitor spending in Hattiesburg.”

According to Taylor, the primary purpose of the Convention Commission was to make economic impact from these attractions.

“We are also very pleased to find the Pocket Museum in the alley in downtown Hattiesburg remains very popular and it’s always a nice shady sport there,” Taylor said. “Of course, the canyon effect of tall buildings gives you a nice breeze, so we got good crowds there. In air-conditioned places like the African American Military Museum and Smith Drug on Saturdays, we are seeing a lot of attendance.”

Taylor says the Hattiesburg attractions are seeing participants visiting from other states.

“We are excited to be a part of it, we are excited see those numbers grow and we look forward to continue to not only that growth but what we find interesting about the zoo and the pocket museum really is how far away people have come to see these things,” Taylor said. “We get a good crowd form around a 100-mile radius of Hattiesburg.”

For more information on scheduled events in Hattiesburg, you can visit the Hub City Summer 2022 calendar.

