HPD: Woman reported missing in the morning, found safe Sunday evening

Hattiesburg police said Sunday evening that Tania K. Osorio had been found and was safe. Osorio was reported missing Sunday morning by family.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Hattiesburg Police Department Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman that had been reported missing Sunday morning has been found and is safe, HPD reported Sunday evening.

Tania K. Osorio, 28, was scheduled to meet family from North Carolina in Hattiesburg on Sunday, and then continue on to Louisiana, HPD said.

According to family members, they had last spoke to her on the phone around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Her vehicle was located Sunday morning on Campbell Drive, near Beverly Hills Road.

