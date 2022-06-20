HPD: Woman reported missing in the morning, found safe Sunday evening

Hattiesburg Police Department Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman that had been reported missing Sunday morning has been found and is safe, HPD reported Sunday evening.

Tania K. Osorio, 28, was scheduled to meet family from North Carolina in Hattiesburg on Sunday, and then continue on to Louisiana, HPD said.

According to family members, they had last spoke to her on the phone around 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

Her vehicle was located Sunday morning on Campbell Drive, near Beverly Hills Road.

,Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter