Hot tomorrow with triple digits later this week.

Patrick Monday Forecast
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
This evening will be warm and temperatures fall into the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s. There is a 20% chance of scattered showers this evening.

Tomorrow will be hot and humid as highs rise into the high 90s with Heat Indices between 103°-106°.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy. Highs will be in the low 100s with Heat Indices between 105°-108°.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low 100s. Heat Indices will be pushing 105°-107°.

Friday & through the weekend we will be seeing temperatures between 100-102°. Heat Indices will be between 105°-110°.

