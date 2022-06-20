Hattiesburg Public Library welcomes all age groups

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Are you in search of a family fun day or simply want to fill your day with some learning?

The Hattiesburg Public Library has what you’re looking for, and the best part is it’s all free.

The library will be hosting its summer reading programs for the months of June and July. Free movies are offered every Monday at 10:30 am.

Youth services librarian Deborah White says the library has a variety of programs from daycare storytime to family game night.

“Obviously, it’s really, really hot this summer, so we want to invite everybody to attend our programs where it’s nice and cool in the library,” said White. “We’ve got all kinds of things for all age groups whether you want to hang out with us for a little bit, do crafts, come to story time, watch movies, attend book clubs (or) discuss movies.”

Also, Thursday Theater is back in action! Every Thursday at 2 p.m., select films will be shown. White encourages everyone in the community to come out and participate.

“You don’t have to have a library card with us to attend any programs,” said White. “We’ve got something for everybody here.”

The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science will be visiting both Hattiesburg and Petal libraries this Wednesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.

For more information on scheduled events, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.