Gunmen fire into home, injuring mother, narrowly missing her other children

Family tried to press charges, but claims JPD told them they would have to wait until Tuesday because of Monday holiday
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After gunmen peppered a south Jackson home with at least a dozen bullets, hitting the mother but missing her children, the father of those kids said he wants something done because he claims to know who pulled the trigger.

However, when Jerry Fields tried to file charges Monday, he told 3 On Your Side the Jackson Police Department told him he could not do so because of Monday being a federal holiday.

Because of that, Fields, his children, and their mother say they’re fearful of what could happen next.

“We got children here. They knew I had children here,” Laporsham Ferguson, the children’s mother, said.

That didn’t make a difference Sunday night around 6 p.m.

The gunfire striking her Whitehall Avenue home hit her in the arm and breast while she was inside, holding her five-month-old nephew.

Miraculously, the baby was not injured.

“It’s nothing but a Godsend. With that baby in her arms, when I saw the blood, I almost fell to my knees. I thought the baby was shot, and then he made a sound,” said Fields.

All this unfolded while Fields’ son and stepson crouched in the closet.

“I was afraid I was gonna get hurt,” said ten-year-old Josh.

Ferguson said it all started after she offered a woman her cigarette lighter.

The woman started cursing her out, and Ferguson’s brother got involved.

That disagreement led to teenagers showing up with guns as Ferguson’s kids ran into the house.

Fields said he wants something to change and hopes the mayor and other city leaders will do something before it’s too late.

“I plead for every child in Jackson. I am tired of hearing about a child being shot! They tried to kill my babies!” Fields said. “I don’t want my child, my kids to die on the street. I think Jackson should open their eyes and think of something together that we need to do to stop this.”

Meanwhile, Ferguson and her children are looking for another place to stay while they wait for officers to follow through with their investigation and get those gunmen off the street.

Nobody has been charged at this point.

Jackson police have yet to confirm the incident happened.

