Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

FestivalSouth holds concert honoring Juneteenth

A special concert took place Sunday as part of Juneteenth.
By Will Polston
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Musicians Ora Reed and Larry Robinson collaborated for a Juneteenth-inspired concert for FestivalSouth Sunday afternoon.

The concert titled, “Precious Memories,” was intended to invoke thoughts of past times, friends and loved ones in celebration of Juneteenth.

The two-hour event featured music exclusively composed by African American musicians,

“We’re so excited to be a part of this first national holiday celebrating the freedom of slaves in 1865,” Reed said. “Being here in this beautifully restored Eureka School just means an awful lot to me.

“This is my first time performing in Hattiesburg, so indeed it’s a pleasure.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 11 in Jones County Friday sent tow to a local hospital with what...
Serious injuries avoided in 2-vehicle accident
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway 13-year-old.
HPD asking for public’s help locating runaway
The Jones County Sheriff's Department said Saturday the case of a possible poaching of a...
Possible porch package theft in Jones County resolved
Chick-Fil-A tosses Father's Day breakfast
Chick-Fil-A celebrates Father’s Day weekend

Latest News

Republican runoff looms for Congressional District 4
Republican runoff looms for Congressional District 4
A special concert took place Sunday
A special concert took place Sunday
5pm Headlines 6/19
5pm Headlines 6/19
Paper Boat Library set sail Sunday
Paper Boat Autism Library hosts book-lending day