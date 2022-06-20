FestivalSouth holds concert honoring Juneteenth

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Musicians Ora Reed and Larry Robinson collaborated for a Juneteenth-inspired concert for FestivalSouth Sunday afternoon.

The concert titled, “Precious Memories,” was intended to invoke thoughts of past times, friends and loved ones in celebration of Juneteenth.

The two-hour event featured music exclusively composed by African American musicians,

“We’re so excited to be a part of this first national holiday celebrating the freedom of slaves in 1865,” Reed said. “Being here in this beautifully restored Eureka School just means an awful lot to me.

“This is my first time performing in Hattiesburg, so indeed it’s a pleasure.”

