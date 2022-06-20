Congressman Palazzo hits the campaign trail in the Pine Belt

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo hit the trail in the Pine Belt on Monday, where he visited several businesses and industries in Jones County and met with his constituents in the area.

The congressman said he’s grateful to have served the people in South Mississippi for the past 10 years and is looking forward to serving them in the future.

Palazzo faces a GOP Primary Runoff on June 28 against his challenger, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Mississippi held congressional primaries and while Palazzo garnered 32% of the vote, it wasn’t by a majority forcing the runoff against Ezell who came in second place with 25% of the vote.

“Law enforcement and legislating are two different things,” Palazzo said, “I’ve got 12 years of legislative experience, and before that, I was a Marine Corps veteran of the Gulf War.”

“I’m the only candidate with a proven conservative voting record. There’s a war going on in our country where our secular and progressive liberals are attacking our faiths, attacking our families, and attacking our freedom. I’ve been on the front line fighting them for 10 years.”

A debate between the two GOP candidates will be held Friday night, June 24, starting at 7 p.m. live on WDAM 7 NBC.

