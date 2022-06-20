Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Congressman Palazzo hits the campaign trail in the Pine Belt

By Eddie Robertson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Incumbent Congressman Steven Palazzo hit the trail in the Pine Belt on Monday, where he visited several businesses and industries in Jones County and met with his constituents in the area.

The congressman said he’s grateful to have served the people in South Mississippi for the past 10 years and is looking forward to serving them in the future.

Palazzo faces a GOP Primary Runoff on June 28 against his challenger, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Mississippi held congressional primaries and while Palazzo garnered 32% of the vote, it wasn’t by a majority forcing the runoff against Ezell who came in second place with 25% of the vote.

“Law enforcement and legislating are two different things,” Palazzo said, “I’ve got 12 years of legislative experience, and before that, I was a Marine Corps veteran of the Gulf War.”

“I’m the only candidate with a proven conservative voting record. There’s a war going on in our country where our secular and progressive liberals are attacking our faiths, attacking our families, and attacking our freedom. I’ve been on the front line fighting them for 10 years.”

A debate between the two GOP candidates will be held Friday night, June 24, starting at 7 p.m. live on WDAM 7 NBC.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

We will continue to update the list as other schools release their dates.
Pine Belt schools announce dates for students’ return
Hattiesburg police said Sunday evening that Tania K. Osorio had been found and was safe. Osorio...
HPD: Woman reported missing in the morning, found safe Sunday evening
Chick-Fil-A tosses Father's Day breakfast
Chick-Fil-A celebrates Father’s Day weekend
A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 11 in Jones County Friday sent tow to a local hospital with what...
Serious injuries avoided in 2-vehicle accident
Morris Griffith
The search continues for 83-year-old Morris Griffith, who’s been missing since June 6th

Latest News

2 Jones County heroes recognized on Monday
Jones County heroes recognized
Two Jones county heroes recognized
Jones County heroes recognized on Monday
Hattiesburg Public Library
Hattiesburg Public Library welcomes all age groups
PCSO received a call Monday morning that an alligator was hanging out near the Food Stamp...
‘See You Later, Gator’: Alligator captured in Perry Co.