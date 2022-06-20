Win Stuff
Canebrake Country Club holds Father’s Day golf tournament

Father's Day can be on golf course
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Some dads spent Father’s Day on the water or near a grill, but others spent time with their children on a golf course.

The Canebrake Country Club held its annual Father’s Day Golf Tournament Sunday.

The tournament was created to encourage children to spend a couple hours on the golf course with their father to celebrate his special day.

One father, David Saulters talked about what this tournament meant to him.

“They’re really the ones who really wanna take me out to play,” Saulters said. “I mean it’s kinda their idea and they want to get out with me and that makes me feel special.

“It’s a good time to get out with some of my friends and some of their friends who are playing with their dads and just kinda, you know, cut up with them”

Saulters’ daughter, Emma, said her favorite part was “getting to play with my dad, that would probably be my favorite part just because it’s a set time for us to come out here and it’s just fun getting to like chat for a couple hours together and hang out.”

The Canebrake Country Club plans on having this tournament every year.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

