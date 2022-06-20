Win Stuff
06/20 Ryan’s “Coolest & Driest” Monday Morning Forecast

I hope you were able to get out and enjoy this morning’s low, it won’t get any cooler.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT
Good morning, Pine Belt!

It should come as no surprise today will be hot again. It won’t be drastically different from the last week or so initially, but later on this week the hottest days of the year move in...breaking the triple digit barrier by Wednesday. Today though, expect a high near 97 by 3 PM, which will only feel more like the low 100s thanks to our relatively lower humidity. The issue is both the temperature and humidity slowly climb throughout the week, peaking on Thursday with a high near 103. Factoring in the humidity we’ll be looking at heat indices in the 110 or higher range, which is downright dangerous.

I don’t expect we’ll see a heat advisory just yet, but I’d go ahead and treat the entire week as if there was one. Take steps to limit outdoor exposure, particularly during peak heating hours (2 PM - 6 PM). Be sure to keep plenty of water handy, and if you absolutely must be outside...especially if your job requires it...take plenty of shady breaks. Meteorologist’s orders!

