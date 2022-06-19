Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Union: Apple workers at Maryland store vote 2-1 to organize

The workers in Towson, Maryland, voted by a 65-33 margin to seek entry into the International...
The workers in Towson, Maryland, voted by a 65-33 margin to seek entry into the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the union’s announcement said.(Source: CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — More than 100 employees of an Apple store in a suburb of Baltimore voted to unionize by a nearly 2-to-1 margin Saturday, joining a growing U.S. push across tech, retail and service industries to organize for greater workplace protections, a union said.

The workers in Towson, Maryland, voted by a 65-33 margin to seek entry into the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the union’s announcement said. The vote outcome could not immediately be confirmed with the National Labor Relations Board, which would have to certify the outcome and did not immediately answer messages.

The union and the employees intent on organizing said they sent Apple CEO Tim Cook notice last month that they were seeking to organize a union. The statement said their driving motivation was to seek “rights we do not currently have.”

“I applaud the courage displayed by CORE members at the Apple store in Towson for achieving this historic victory,” said IAM International President Robert Martinez Jr. in the statement. “They made a huge sacrifice for thousands of Apple employees across the nation who had all eyes on this election.”

Apple spokesman Josh Lipton told The Associated Press by phone that the company declined to comment on Saturday’s development.

Messages an NLRB spokeswoman were not immediately returned late Saturday.

Martinez called on Apple to respect the election results and to let the unionizing employees fast-track efforts to secure a contract at the Towson location. “This victory shows the growing demand for unions at Apple stores and different industries across our nation,” he said in the statement.

Also known as IAM, the union bills itself as one of the largest and most diverse industrial trade unions in North America, representing approximately 600,000 active and retired members in the aerospace, defense, airlines, railroad, transit, healthcare, automotive, and other industries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, deputies responded to the report of a fatal crash...
Woman killed during single-vehicle crash in Marion Co. Thursday
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people killed at Alabama church
The Jones County Sheriff's Department said Saturday the case of a possible poaching of a...
Possible porch package theft in Jones County resolved
The new Piggly Wiggly held job fair in Heidelberg Thursday.
New grocery store brings jobs to small town
Thousands of people attended the lynching of John Hartfield in 1919.
A historical Ellisville lynching remembered

Latest News

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) controls the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning center...
Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
Chick-Fil-A tosses Father's Day breakfast
Chik-fil-a throws breakfast for papas
145 cadets from Class 56 of the Youth Challenge Academy graduated Saturday.
145 cadets graduate from Class-56 of National Guard Youth Challenge Academy
A parade from the Train Depot to Vernon Dahmer Park began the 39th Juneteenth Celebration...
39th Juneteenth Celebration underway at Hub City’s Dahmer Park