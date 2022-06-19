Sumrall graduate, PRCC alum Graham Crawford transfers to Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A familiar face will suit up for the home team behind home plate as Graham Crawford joins the Golden Eagles’ roster after transferring from the University of Alabama.

“A dream come true,” Southern Miss transfer catcher Graham Crawford said.

“You know I’ve grown up watching Southern Miss for years.”

Through the years, the Sumrall High School graduate has seen his fair share of talent take the field at Pete Taylor Park.

“I’ve known a lot of people that have played there and have had a lot of success there so now going back and putting on the tradition of the black and gold, I’m really excited,” the catcher said.

Eager to join the Eagles, Crawford knows how unique of an opportunity he has to catch for the Southern Miss pitching staff.

“Them being led by Coach Ostrander, you know it’s going to be a great staff. He wins wherever he goes. Their pitching is what they’re known for, so getting to work with that kind of staff is going to be awesome,” Crawford said.

The PRCC alum is already familiar with one of the talented Golden Eagle pitchers.

“One of their best arms I got to play with at Pearl River, Landon Harper,” the catcher said. “Getting to catch him there was something awesome so now we’re going to come here and hopefully it’s going to be the same thing again.”

Crawford not just a welcomed addition behind the plate, but at the plate as well.

The catcher batted .323 and hit four doubles, a triple and15 home runs while with the Wildcats in 2021.

He also managed to reach base in nearly half of his at-bats. In fact, he led the Pearl River team in on-base percentage at .485.

“You’ve got to have a strong approach and you got to stick with it throughout your whole at-bat no matter what happens at first,” Crawford said. “You can’t necessarily change it for the next. Sometimes you have to, sometimes you don’t. You’ve got to adapt and definitely not swing at crap all around the zone.”

Crawford played in seven games while with Alabama in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.