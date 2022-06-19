The search continues for 83-year-old Morris Griffith, who’s been missing since June 6th

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Twelve days — that’s how long it’s been since 83-year-old Morris Griffith of Terry has been missing.

On Monday, June 6, Griffith was last seen around 2:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Dry Grove Road, walking in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing a light blue dress shirt, blue jeans, and tan loafers.

On Saturday, family members, investigators, and dozens of volunteers spent the day searching for the missing Hinds County resident.

“It’s Father’s Day Weekend. We’d love to have him back home safe and sound with us,” said Melissa Crusan, Griffith’s daughter. “We are hoping for some type of closure, but above all, we’d like to have him back home with us.”

Family members say he suffers from Alzheimer’s and dementia, and they believe those medical conditions could be playing a part in his disappearance.

“His normal routine is to walk around his 80 acres that he has out there,” said Victor Crusan, Griffith’s son-in-law. “He loves being outside. He’s always been outside.”

“But this is the first time he’s left the property on foot, and we’ve been unable to find him,” said Melissa.

For the nearly two weeks he’s been missing, multiple searches have been conducted multiple searches for Griffith. Bloodhounds were even brought in to help with the search.

“On Wednesday night, they did a search, picked up a couple of scents around the area,” Victor recalled. “On Thursday, we brought another bloodhound in; they searched. The United Cajun Navy gave us a call on Friday, wanted to know how they can assist.”

Last Saturday, the Cajun Navy brought in three scent dogs, and a human remains dog.

“They picked up on the same scents that the other dogs picked up on. Right then and there, they thought we needed to do a more thorough search, and that’s what we’re doing today.

At this time, there are still no signs of Griffith. Family members say they’re remaining hopeful that he will be found.

However, Victor and Melissa both admit, these past few days have been tough.

The couple said they’re going to continue leaning on their faith to help get them through. “We know God’s got him. We know God is around him,” Victor expressed. “We are very spiritual, we are very religious, because we understand the end result, that we are going to be with God one day. It may be that he’s already with him, so that gives us comfort.”

Griffith is described as a white man around five feet, ten inches tall, with gray hair and hazel eyes.

If anyone has information regarding Griffith’s whereabouts, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 352-1521.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.