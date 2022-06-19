Ole Miss continues its postseason domination
DeLucia, Mallitz combine on 4-hitter in 5-1 win over Auburn to open College World Series
OMAHA, Neb (WDAM) - The University of Mississippi baseball team saw one streak come to an end in an opening-round game of the College World Series Saturday night at Charles Schwab Field.
But the Rebels kept a much more important alive and well.
Starting pitcher Dylan DeLucia allowed one run on four hits while striking out 10 in 7 2/3 innings as Ole Miss stifled fellow Southeastern Conference member, Auburn University, 5-1.
The Tigers’ lone run on three straight hits to open the seventh inning snapped a a stretch of 26 scoreless innings by Rebels’ pitching.
But Ole Miss (38-22) scored twice in the first inning on Kemp Alderman’s single, giving DeLucia all the backing he would need.
Kevin Graham added a solo home run in the third inning and tacked on two more runs in the sixth inning on a double-play ground and T.J. Hunter’s single.
The Rebels would bang out 11 hits against Auburn (42-21), which did not get its first off DeLucia until the fifth inning.
He and reliever Josh Mallitz combined on a four-hitter and niether pitcher gave up a walk.
Ole Miss will face another SEC mate, the University of Arkansas (44-19), in a winner’s bracket game at 6 p.m. Monday.
