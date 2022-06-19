Just one word for next week: hot

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

Overnight Sunday, look for slightly less humid air, with lows in the lower-70s.

For Monday, expect mostly sunny skies and hot weather with highs in the upper-90s. With a 20 percent chance of showers/thunderstorms, a slim rain chance exists for Monday afternoon.

As we head into Tuesday, another hot day in in store for the area, with high temperatures in the upper-90s and lows in the lower-70s.

For Wednesday through Saturday, the heat really cranks up with little if any rain.

Highs will be in the 100-degree range and lows gradually slipping into the upper-70s. The humidity will be back as well, with the heat index approaching 110 each day.

By Sunday, we will see temperatures in the upper 90s.

