HPD asking for help locating missing person

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a Texas woman who was supposed to be meeting family Sunday in Hattiesburg.

Osorio Tania Karina, 28, was scheduled to meet family from North Carolina in Hattiesburg on Sunday, and then continue on to Louisiana, HPD said.

According to family members, they last spoke to her on the phone around 3:00 a.m.

Her vehicle was located Sunday morning on Campbell Drive, near Beverly Hills Road.

HPD said Karina still could be in the Hattiesburg area.

Any one with any information is asked to Call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900.

