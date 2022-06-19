Win Stuff
Hattiesburg resident celebrates 100th birthday

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One Hattiesburg resident is celebrating a century, as she turns 100 years old this week.

Mrs. Mary Katherine Wallace will turn 100 on Monday.

Her loved ones and friends gathered at Dixie Baptist Church to celebrate her big day. Mrs. Wallace enjoyed cake, time with loved ones, and even danced with her good friend.

“I’m just so happy for all these children and people that have come today and shown their love for me and we have just enjoyed it so much,” Wallace said. “I’ll always remember it...my friends and all my loved ones are here and that’s what makes me happy.”

Mrs. Wallace added that, “if it was (my) last day, it would be a very happy day.”

Happy 100th birthday Mrs. Wallace!

