Collins celebrates national ‘Gone Fishin’ Day’

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Saturday was national “Gone Fishin’ Day,’ and the City of Collins celebrated accordingly.

The city hosted a fish with first responders’ event Saturday morning, encouraging kids of all ages to spend time outdoors fishing at Robertson Park.

Kids were able to catch catfish and brim and enjoy a free lunch.

“It’s a great time for our firefighters and our first responders to bond with our community and with the kids and to let them know they can count on them, you know, not just when emergencies happen, that they can see them and speak to them, and that they are just regular people,” Collins Mayor Hope Magee Jones said.

Jones said she plans to make “Gone Fishin’” an annual event for the city.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

