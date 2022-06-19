Win Stuff
Chick-Fil-A celebrates Father’s Day weekend

Chik-fil-a throws breakfast for papas
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -

Chick-Fil-A celebrated Father’s Day this morning with breakfast with dads and their children. The restaurant hosted families, gave away a take home craft, and encouraged kids to share a meal with their dad this Father’s Day weekend.

The General Manager of Operations, Nicholas Blake, said “Well I’m most excited for really the fact that just seeing other dads just to come in and have a great time with their sons or daughters during that time. I’m going to have breakfast with my son this morning and also be able looking forward to doing the craft that comes along with this, so it’s going to be a great time. I hope the community gets together and come out and we’re looking forward to having more events like this also.”

Chick-Fil-A plans on having more events like this to keep bringing the community together.

