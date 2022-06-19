8th annual Craft Beer Festival brings widest variety yet

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Neither rain nor heat could not slow down the Eighth Craft Beer Festival crowd, as people fled to Town Square Park.

This year, the festival had one of the largest collection of craft beers yet, with more than 100 unique beers from 30 different breweries.

“As crazy as this sounds, as hot as it is, this has been one of the smoothest events we’ve had so far,” said Andrea Saffle, executive director of Downtown Hattiesburg Association. “People seem to be happy, people are tasting, and everyone is here so we are really excited.”

Along with all of the craft beer, there was live music, food vendors and plenty of games for others to enjoy.

“This event in particular, I love that you don’t have to be a beer drinker, and I’m sure there are people who aren’t,” said Mark Waymire, who has attended every Craft Beer Festival so far. “There’s a lot of things for people to do, the atmosphere is great, the shading here is great, so even though today’s a really hot day, there’s a place to go cool off.”

As the Craft Beer Festival has continued to grow, the success of the festival has brought in people from across the country.

“Half the people I’ve met are not from Hattiesburg, which I think is awesome,” said Waymire. “I’ve met people from as far away as Pensacola, Mobile, Memphis, Vicksburg, so, bring your money and spend it in Hattiesburg. Drink some great beer.”

Despite poor weather, the festival was on pace for one of the largest crowds in event history.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.