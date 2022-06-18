Weather misery to continue deep into next week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

Overnight Saturday, look for mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the lower-70s.

Sunny skies are expected on Sunday, with highs in the upper-90s. Lows will again be in the lower-70s.

Heading into Monday, expect more very hot and humid weather, with highs in the upper-90s and lows in the lower-to-mid-70s.

For Tuesday, look for highs around 100 degrees and lows in the mid-70s.

For Wednesday, another very hot day is expected, with highs around 100 degrees and lows in the mid-70s.

Thursday and Friday, we could see temperatures in the lower-100s and lows in the mid-70s.

For Friday, look for highs again to be in the lower-100s and lows in the mid-70s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday, with highs in the lower-100s and lows in the mid-70s.

Little if any rain is expected for Sunday through next Saturday.

