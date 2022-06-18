Win Stuff
Weather misery to continue deep into next week

Forecast calls for daily 100-degree-and-plus temperatures starting Tuesday
The wheel in the sky is expected to remain parked over the Pine Belt all week next week.
The wheel in the sky is expected to remain parked over the Pine Belt all week next week.(JC Carp / CC BY 2.0)
By Rex Thompson
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

Overnight Saturday, look for mostly clear skies with low temperatures in the lower-70s.

Sunny skies are expected on Sunday, with highs in the upper-90s. Lows will again be in the lower-70s.

Heading into Monday, expect more very hot and humid weather, with highs in the upper-90s and lows in the lower-to-mid-70s.

For Tuesday, look for highs around 100 degrees and lows in the mid-70s.

For Wednesday, another very hot day is expected, with highs around 100 degrees and lows in the mid-70s.

Thursday and Friday, we could see temperatures in the lower-100s and lows in the mid-70s.

For Friday, look for highs again to be in the lower-100s and lows in the mid-70s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday, with highs in the lower-100s and lows in the mid-70s.

Little if any rain is expected for Sunday through next Saturday.

