Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Top Of Class
Advertisement

Serious injuries avoided in 2-vehicle accident

A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 11 in Jones County Friday sent tow to a local hospital with what...
A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 11 in Jones County Friday sent tow to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Fire Council Communications

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) _ Two people were sent to a local hospital after a two-vehicle accident severely damaged both.

While working another two-vehicle collision on Interstate 59 about 5 p.m. Friday, Southwest, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire departments received a call for assistance for an accident on U.S.11, north of Moselle at Shiloh Church Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a small compact car in the middle of the highway with severe damage to the front of the vehicle and a Ford F-150 down an embankment west of the car.

Debris littered the highway. The Ford sustained significant damage.

Witnesses stated the F-150 was traveling north on the highway and the car was turning onto U.S. 11 when the accident occurred.

The driver of the car sustained only minor injuries. Two individuals were transported to the hospital by Emserv Ambulance Service with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

MHP and Jones County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene. 

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, deputies responded to the report of a fatal crash...
Woman killed during single-vehicle crash in Marion Co. Thursday
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Suspect charged with capital murder after 3 people killed at Alabama church
The Jones County Sheriff's Department said Saturday the case of a possible poaching of a...
Possible porch package theft in Jones County resolved
The new Piggly Wiggly held job fair in Heidelberg Thursday.
New grocery store brings jobs to small town
Russell was sentenced to life in prison on a marijuana charge, due to the state's habitual...
High court upholds life sentence for Forrest Co. man convicted of marijuana possession

Latest News

Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway 13-year-old.
HPD asking for public’s help locating runaway
More than 30 kids come out for basketball church camp.
Local church holds spiritual basketball camp
The wheel in the sky is expected to remain parked over the Pine Belt all week next week.
Weather misery to continue deep into next week
Baby formula shipment to Ohio
Plane delivers 85,000 tins of baby formula to Ohio from Australia during national shortage