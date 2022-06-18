Serious injuries avoided in 2-vehicle accident

From Jones County Fire Council Communications

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) _ Two people were sent to a local hospital after a two-vehicle accident severely damaged both.

While working another two-vehicle collision on Interstate 59 about 5 p.m. Friday, Southwest, South Jones and Moselle volunteer fire departments received a call for assistance for an accident on U.S.11, north of Moselle at Shiloh Church Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a small compact car in the middle of the highway with severe damage to the front of the vehicle and a Ford F-150 down an embankment west of the car.

Debris littered the highway. The Ford sustained significant damage.

Witnesses stated the F-150 was traveling north on the highway and the car was turning onto U.S. 11 when the accident occurred.

The driver of the car sustained only minor injuries. Two individuals were transported to the hospital by Emserv Ambulance Service with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

MHP and Jones County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

