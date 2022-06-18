Win Stuff
Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves will host cleanup effort for Mississippi Serves

The statewide Day of Service will be held Saturday
The First Lady is encouraging people around the state to give back through volunteerism.(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has signed a proclamation making Saturday a Statewide Day of Service in Mississippi. First Lady Elee Reeves is teaming up with Miss Mississippi Holly Brand and the Miss Mississippi Candidates to host a cleanup effort in Vicksburg. We talked with the First Lady at the Governor’s mansion about the importance of giving back and Mississippi Serves.

First Lady Elee Reeves has always been a volunteer. She is encouraging children to read and now teaming up with Miss Mississippi Holly Brand to help spread the message on the importance of volunteer service.

Mississippi Serves is a campaign to encourage people across the state to give back through volunteerism.(WLBT)

“I’m very excited that the Governor signed a proclamation that tomorrow is Mississippi Serves A Day of Service. And yes, I have always loved being a part of volunteering in the state. You know, I think it’s very important to give back. I love to be behind the scenes more than in front of the scenes. But this is good, too. But I’m really excited about this collaborative initiative tomorrow. I’m partnering with Miss Mississippi, Keep Mississippi Beautiful, and Volunteer Mississippi. And so we’re hoping that this will inspire others to volunteer tomorrow as well,” said Reeves.

The First Lady helped Miss Mississippi with the unveiling of her official shoe for Miss America’s Parade of Contestants dedicated to Sarah Thomas. She’s now collaborating with Holly Brand for the Statewide Day of Service.

Reeves said, “I met Miss Mississippi Holly Brand, you know, this past year, and we’ve talked about ways to collaborate and get people excited about volunteering. And I know her, you know, her goal of increasing volunteerism by 5%, I think she’s been pretty close to hit that. And hopefully, this will get her over the hump tomorrow. But, you know, her social initiative was, ‘If you see a need, Then take the Lead,’ and I think that’s what we’re doing tomorrow.”

In addition to bringing her book Mississippi’s Fred the Turtle to children across the state, the First Lady has continued much of her volunteer work focusing on children.

Governor Tate Reeves signed a proclamation making Saturday a statewide Day of Service in Mississippi(WLBT)

“I have a Girl Scout troop. I volunteer a lot through that as well. I just think, you know, anytime young girls and young boys can see adults doing a positive something in the community, it is just priceless,” said Reeves.

The First Lady, Miss Mississippi, and candidates in this year’s competition will meet at the Vicksburg Convention Center Saturday morning at 9. Keep Mississippi Beautiful will be there to help provide protective gear and gloves.

Reeves said, “and then they will give us our marching orders on where we’ll go, and we will clean up.”

